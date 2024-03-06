Over 150 serious violations observed at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant since Russian occupation

More than 150 serious operational protocol violations, each of which could result in fatalities, have been observed at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the two years it has been occupied by the Russians.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting

Quote: "Two years ago, the Russian military, in violation of all norms of international law, occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," he noted.

Shmyhal called it an unprecedented historical event, which put the continent on the brink of catastrophe.

"Since then, more than 150 serious violations of operational procedures have been recorded, each of which could have been fatal," emphasised Shmyhal.

He said that Ukraine has an unequivocal position regarding a satisfactory resolution of the ZNPP situation, namely: "activat[ing] the toughest sanctions against the Russian Federation, engag[ing] all possible instruments of the IAEA and the UN, and quickly restor[ing] Ukrainian control over the power plant."

Background:

There are no longer any personnel from Energoatom, Ukraine’s national nuclear energy company, at the Russian-occupied ZNPP. Earlier this year, the company had 360 employees at the plant, but they are now locked out of the facility.

