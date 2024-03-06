All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 150 serious violations observed at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant since Russian occupation

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 6 March 2024, 10:52
Over 150 serious violations observed at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant since Russian occupation
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Ukraine's government

More than 150 serious operational protocol violations, each of which could result in fatalities, have been observed at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the two years it has been occupied by the Russians.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting

Quote: "Two years ago, the Russian military, in violation of all norms of international law, occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," he noted. 

Advertisement:

Shmyhal called it an unprecedented historical event, which put the continent on the brink of catastrophe. 

"Since then, more than 150 serious violations of operational procedures have been recorded, each of which could have been fatal," emphasised Shmyhal. 

He said that Ukraine has an unequivocal position regarding a satisfactory resolution of the ZNPP situation, namely: "activat[ing] the toughest sanctions against the Russian Federation, engag[ing] all possible instruments of the IAEA and the UN, and quickly restor[ing] Ukrainian control over the power plant."

Background: 

  • There are no longer any personnel from Energoatom, Ukraine’s national nuclear energy company, at the Russian-occupied ZNPP. Earlier this year, the company had 360 employees at the plant, but they are now locked out of the facility.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
IAEA experts report hearing more explosions near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Ukraine's Ukrenergo says Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant power supply line repaired after Russian attack
New threat at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: nuclear fuel expires, there’s no one to replace it
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
All News
Advertisement: