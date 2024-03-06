Putin's press secretary claims Russian "democracy" is best

Dmitry Peskov, Spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has claimed that Russia's "democracy" is the best and will be further developed.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Peskov at World Festival of Youth

Quote from Peskov: "We will no longer tolerate criticism of our democracy and claims that it is not what it should be. Our democracy is the best, and we will continue to build it."

Details: The official also added that Russia will always remain "open to all countries that are willing to have equal, human, mutually beneficial relations".

Why is this important? Russia is led by an authoritarian regime of Vladimir Putin, who has been "elected" as president for many consecutive years. The government consistently restricts and violates people's rights: freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and access to alternative viewpoints in the media are limited. Activists, even those appearing with white placards on city squares, are promptly detained and often sentenced to substantial terms. People, organisations, and media expressing positions different from the government's are labelled as "traitors" or "foreign agents" and face various forms of persecution. Ordinary residents, who distrust state media and do not support the government, are afraid to voice their opinions. Propaganda thrives in Russia, constantly attempting to distort reality, and there is encouragement for Russians to report on each other.

