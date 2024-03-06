All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin's press secretary claims Russian "democracy" is best

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 6 March 2024, 13:35
Putin's press secretary claims Russian democracy is best
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: RIA Novosti

Dmitry Peskov, Spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has claimed that Russia's "democracy" is the best and will be further developed.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Peskov at World Festival of Youth

Quote from Peskov: "We will no longer tolerate criticism of our democracy and claims that it is not what it should be. Our democracy is the best, and we will continue to build it."

Advertisement:

Details: The official also added that Russia will always remain "open to all countries that are willing to have equal, human, mutually beneficial relations".

Why is this important? Russia is led by an authoritarian regime of Vladimir Putin, who has been "elected" as president for many consecutive years. The government consistently restricts and violates people's rights: freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and access to alternative viewpoints in the media are limited. Activists, even those appearing with white placards on city squares, are promptly detained and often sentenced to substantial terms. People, organisations, and media expressing positions different from the government's are labelled as "traitors" or "foreign agents" and face various forms of persecution. Ordinary residents, who distrust state media and do not support the government, are afraid to voice their opinions. Propaganda thrives in Russia, constantly attempting to distort reality, and there is encouragement for Russians to report on each other.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
Russia
Death toll of 7 February Russian attack on Kyiv rises
WSJ reveals Ukraine's involvement in conflict against Russia in Sudan
Ukrainians do not share land, they bury in it – National Security and Defence Council Secretary
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
13:17
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
All News
Advertisement: