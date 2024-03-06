Farmers' protest in Warsaw escalates into clashes: people detained and injured – video, photo

Polish farmers’ protest actions in Warsaw have turned into fights, which have resulted in several law enforcement officers being injured.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Polsat News

Details: During the rally next to the Polish Sejm building, disturbances, jostling and acts of aggression occurred. After 14:00, the participants started throwing cobblestones at policemen who used teargas in response.

Some protesters tried to break through into the parliament by force, but it was prevented.

Clashes took place not only near the parliament building but also in the neighbouring streets.

Photo: PAP

Photo: PAP

The police reports that it is making efforts to avoid spreading the clashes to other Warsaw districts.

The police added that several policemen had been injured in the clashes.

"More than a dozen people have been detained so far. Some protesters tried to break through the barriers guarding the premises of the Sejm. This was prevented," the police reported.

Background:

A large-scale protest by Polish farmers began in front of the prime minister's office in Warsaw on Wednesday, 6 March, where the protesters set fire to tyres.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk invited farmers who have been staging protests in the country for the past few months to meet this Saturday, 9 March, to resolve their disputes.

Tusk also announced the introduction of a draft resolution to the Sejm calling on the European Commission to impose sanctions on imports of food and agricultural products from Russia and Belarus.

