Chinese envoy in Kyiv is shown wreckage of North Korean missile that Russia uses to attack Ukraine

A Chinese delegation led by Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs, visited Kyiv on 7 March, where officials from the President’s Office and the government briefed them on the security situation in Ukraine.

Source: Office of the President, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During a briefing at the President’s Office, the Chinese delegation was told about the "situation on the battlefield" and shown the wreckage from a downed North Korean missile of the type that Russia uses to attack Ukraine. It was also explained to them how Russia continues to obtain weapons for the war by circumventing sanctions.

The Ukrainian officials also spoke about the nuclear and radiation safety situation in Ukraine, including the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; Russia's violations of the rules on the treatment of prisoners of war; and efforts to bring back children and civilians abducted by Russia.

Li Hui also met with Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak, Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss Ukraine's Peace Formula and China's involvement in these efforts.

Li Hui has been visiting Ukraine, Russia, several EU countries and Brussels since late February for talks on the settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Michael Siebert, Head of the EU External Action Service's Eastern Europe and Central Asia Division, and Niclas Kvarnström, Head of the Pacific Division, held a meeting with Li Hui in Brussels to discuss Ukraine.

