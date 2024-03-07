All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Chinese envoy in Kyiv is shown wreckage of North Korean missile that Russia uses to attack Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 7 March 2024, 23:53
Chinese envoy in Kyiv is shown wreckage of North Korean missile that Russia uses to attack Ukraine
Photo: Office of the President

A Chinese delegation led by Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs, visited Kyiv on 7 March, where officials from the President’s Office and the government briefed them on the security situation in Ukraine.

Source: Office of the President, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During a briefing at the President’s Office, the Chinese delegation was told about the "situation on the battlefield" and shown the wreckage from a downed North Korean missile of the type that Russia uses to attack Ukraine. It was also explained to them how Russia continues to obtain weapons for the war by circumventing sanctions.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian officials also spoke about the nuclear and radiation safety situation in Ukraine, including the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; Russia's violations of the rules on the treatment of prisoners of war; and efforts to bring back children and civilians abducted by Russia.

Li Hui also met with Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak, Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss Ukraine's Peace Formula and China's involvement in these efforts.

Li Hui has been visiting Ukraine, Russia, several EU countries and Brussels since late February for talks on the settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Michael Siebert, Head of the EU External Action Service's Eastern Europe and Central Asia Division, and Niclas Kvarnström, Head of the Pacific Division, held a meeting with Li Hui in Brussels to discuss Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video

Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Putin says he is ready for nuclear war against West

Putin reacts to raid in Russia's border area by Ukraine's volunteer soldiers from Russia, claiming they are foreign mercenaries

Putin again claims to be ready for peace talks but only with guarantees for Moscow

Peace plans will not work without Russia – Erdoğan

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
EXPLAINERWhat's going on with American aid to Ukraine and chances to unlock it
14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
14:34
Real Kalibr missiles vs HIMARS decoys. How fake weapons are used at the front
14:23
UK intelligence explains how residents of temporarily occupied territories are forced to vote for Putin
14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
13:57
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo
13:57
Coalition partners urge Scholz to change his mind on Taurus missiles for Ukraine
13:30
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
13:19
Poland joins Czech initiative in procuring shells for Ukraine
13:19
Putin threatens to deploy weapon systems on Finnish border because of its NATO membership again
All News
Advertisement: