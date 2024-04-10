EU finance ministers to discuss Ukraine's reform plan later this week

This week, EU finance ministers will discuss in Luxembourg the reform plan and investment agenda presented by Ukraine that aims to receive €50 billion in macro-financial assistance until 2027.

Source: Reuters with reference to its sources in the German Ministry of Finance

Details: Reuters sources said, without going into details, that Ukraine had determined 15 key areas and 69 reform plans.

Sources in the German Finance Ministry said they welcomed Ukraine's "ambitious" approach.

Financial support in the form of grants, which make up one-third of the fund, and loans, which make up the rest, will be provided on the basis of the implementation of reforms in Ukraine.

Background:

It was reported at the end of March that the Ukrainian government expected the European Commission to approve the reform plan prepared by Kyiv within the framework of the Ukraine Facility, which provides for €50 billion of macro-financial assistance until 2027.

The instrument is set for 2024-2027, with a total amount of €50 billion. Ukraine has already received the first tranche of €4.5 billion.

On 18 March, the government approved a reform plan for the Ukraine Facility, which is the basis for financial support from the European Union.

