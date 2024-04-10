Ukrainian parliament ratifies updated Free Trade Agreement with Canada

At its meeting on 10 April, the Verkhovna Rada approved draft law No. 0242 on the ratification of the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Canada.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the First Deputy chairman of the Rada's tax committee, on Telegram

Details: The draft law was voted for by 317 MPs.

"This is not a new agreement itself, these are changes to it (services have been added). The agreement itself was signed back in 2017," Zhelezniak explained.

Background:

In March, Canada finalised the ratification of the updated Free Trade Agreement with Ukraine. Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, signed the bill on ratification of the updated agreement, after which it took effect.

The new free trade agreement between Ukraine and Canada is expected to expand the involvement of domestic businesses in international supply chains.

