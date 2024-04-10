All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian parliament ratifies updated Free Trade Agreement with Canada

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 10 April 2024, 15:09
Ukrainian parliament ratifies updated Free Trade Agreement with Canada
Canadian flag. Photo: Getty Images

At its meeting on 10 April, the Verkhovna Rada approved draft law No. 0242 on the ratification of the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Canada.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the First Deputy chairman of the Rada's tax committee, on Telegram

Details: The draft law was voted for by 317 MPs.

Advertisement:

"This is not a new agreement itself, these are changes to it (services have been added). The agreement itself was signed back in 2017," Zhelezniak explained.

Background: 

  • In March, Canada finalised the ratification of the updated Free Trade Agreement with Ukraine. Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, signed the bill on ratification of the updated agreement, after which it took effect.
  • The new free trade agreement between Ukraine and Canada is expected to expand the involvement of domestic businesses in international supply chains.  

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: