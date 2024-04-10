All Sections
Refinery in Russia's Orsk suspends oil product shipments due to floods

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 10 April 2024, 16:20
Refinery in Russia's Orsk suspends oil product shipments due to floods
Photo: Getty Images

Forteinvest, the company which owns the Orsk refinery in Russia’s Orenburg Oblast (Orsknefteorgsintez), has declared force majeure with respect to the supply of oil products from the refinery due to flooding.

Source: Reuters with reference to a document at their disposal 

Details: In the document, Forteinvest announces the onset of force majeure and the suspension of shipments of all petroleum products from the refinery.

Forteinvest has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The Orsknefteorgsintez refinery, which can process about 6 million tonnes of oil a year, suspended operations on Sunday due to flooding. 

Forteinvest said on Monday that it was continuing to ship fuel from its tanks.

Background:

  • Russia has asked Kazakhstan to be ready to supply 100,000 tonnes of petrol in case of a fuel shortage that could be exacerbated by Ukrainian drone attacks and refinery shutdowns.
  • Russia increased its fuel imports from Belarus in March to overcome the risk of a shortage on its domestic market due to repairs at Russian refineries following the drone attacks.

