Three-quarters of German arms exports sent to Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 17:36
Leopard 2. Photo: Wikipedia

From 1 January to 27 March, the German government approved the export of military goods worth at least €4.89 billion, nearly three-quarters of which – 72% or €3.54 billion – is intended for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to DW

Details: In 2022, the first year of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Germany approved the supply of €2.24 billion worth of weapons for Ukraine, specifically air defence systems and heavy artillery.  

In 2023, Leopard 2 main combat tanks were also included in this aid. The volume of export licences for Ukraine increased to €4.4 billion.

In the first three months of 2024, German arms exports have reached €3.54 billion.

The next recipient on the list after Ukraine is Singapore (€583.9 million).

It is followed by India (€143.3 million), Saudi Arabia (€126.4 million) and Qatar (€97 million).

Background:

  • On 10 April, the German government reported on the delivery of another batch of military aid to Ukraine.
  • This included one Warthog all-terrain tracked carrier and 6,000 155-mm artillery rounds.
  • The German government also instructed the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to supply 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

