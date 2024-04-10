All Sections
Demand for anti-drone systems in Russia quadruples due to Ukrainian attacks

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 10 April 2024, 17:56
Demand for anti-drone systems in Russia quadruples due to Ukrainian attacks
Ryazan oil refinery on fire after drone attack on the night of 12-13 March 2024. Photo: Astra

The growing frequency of Ukrainian drone attacks is forcing Russian companies to look for ways to protect their plants themselves, resulting in a fourfold increase in demand for private anti-drone systems in Russia over the past year.

Source: Bloomberg

Quote: "Tender data show that demand for private systems to repel unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, has quadrupled over the past year. At the same time, Russia has managed to at least double output of this sort of equipment since the start of the war, Bloomberg Economics estimates."

As the war continues to spread into Russian territory, private companies are fuelling demand for specialist radio-electronic warfare systems. About a third of all tenders for anti-drone systems in Russia were held by oil and gas companies. Industrial and mining companies account for 28% and 10% of tenders respectively.

Analysts believe Russia may likely make its oil processing plants and other facilities less susceptible to drone strikes within the next few quarters.

Background: 

  • Ukrainian drone attacks on the Russian oil and gas industry have been made possible by range increases and the use of AI for detecting locations and targets. These drones are fully automated and require no satellite connection.
  • Russia plans to complete repairs at the oil refineries that were hit by early June.

