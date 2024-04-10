Over 600 civilians killed and injured by Russians in March: 20% more than in February

Afther of Russian missile attack on Kyiv on the night of 20-21 March. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

Russian attacks on Ukraine in March caused 20% more civilian casualties than in February.

57 of them were children, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reports.

The report states that 126 civilians were killed in Ukraine in March, including 11 children. There were also 478 injured, 46 of them children.

In total, 604 civilians were killed and injured in March, which is 20% more than in February (503 people).

"The increase in civilian casualties in March was mainly due to attacks by the Russian armed forces using missiles and ammunition throughout Ukraine, as well as an increase in the number of aerial bombardments near the line of contact," the UN noted.

The number of children who were killed and injured has doubled since February. According to the report, this was the result of an increase in the use of guided and unguided aerial bombs.

Mines and explosive devices killed and injured at least 28 civilians, including 7 agricultural workers.

The March attacks destroyed or damaged at least 20 energy facilities across the country, temporarily disrupting access to electricity for millions of people in cities and villages.

The majority of civilian casualties (93.5%) and damage to educational and healthcare facilities (98%) and critical infrastructure (95%) occurred in Ukrainian-controlled areas.

Background: Over the past 10 years, the UN has recorded 104 cases of abductions of pro-Ukrainian people in Crimea.

