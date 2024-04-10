New Irish PM talks to Zelenskyy on his second day in office

Simon Harris during phone call with Zelenskyy on 10 April. Photo: Simon Harris on Twitter(Х)

Simon Harris, the new Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland, had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, on his second day in office on 10 April.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy congratulated Harris on being elected as Taoiseach and thanked Ireland for its support for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy also invited Harris to participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland and proposed to start bilateral negotiations on a Ukrainian-Irish security agreement.

I spoke with @SimonHarrisTD to congratulate him on his election as Taoiseach and thank Ireland for its unwavering support for Ukraine.



I welcomed Ireland's participation in the implementation of our Peace Formula and invited the Taoiseach to attend the upcoming Global Peace… pic.twitter.com/Cm4hB5uheI — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 10, 2024

Background:

The Irish Parliament voted to appoint Simon Harris, leader of the Fine Gael party, as prime minister on 9 April.

The only conversation Harris reported having before his call with Zelenskyy was with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The previous Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, suddenly announced in March that he was resigning as leader of Fine Gael and would also resign as prime minister once the party had chosen his successor.

Support UP or become our patron!