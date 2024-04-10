All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

New Irish PM talks to Zelenskyy on his second day in office

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 10 April 2024, 20:23
New Irish PM talks to Zelenskyy on his second day in office
Simon Harris during phone call with Zelenskyy on 10 April. Photo: Simon Harris on Twitter(Х)

Simon Harris, the new Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland, had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, on his second day in office on 10 April.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy congratulated Harris on being elected as Taoiseach and thanked Ireland for its support for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy also invited Harris to participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland and proposed to start bilateral negotiations on a Ukrainian-Irish security agreement.

Background:

  • The Irish Parliament voted to appoint Simon Harris, leader of the Fine Gael party, as prime minister on 9 April.
  • The only conversation Harris reported having before his call with Zelenskyy was with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
  • The previous Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, suddenly announced in March that he was resigning as leader of Fine Gael and would also resign as prime minister once the party had chosen his successor.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: