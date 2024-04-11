Zelenskyy meets with Lithuanian President in Vilnius – photo, video

Zelenskyy meets with Lithuanian President in Vilnius on 11 April. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius on Thursday before the start of the Three Seas Summit.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (Х), reported by European Pravda

I met with Lithuanian President @GitanasNauseda in Vilnius prior to attending the Three Seas Summit.



The main topic was our common strength. I informed Gitanas about the consequences of last night's Russian strikes, as well as the urgent need for air defense. We also discussed… pic.twitter.com/nYphEgHogv — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 11, 2024

Details: Zelenskyy informed Nausėda about the consequences of Russian strikes on the night of 10-11 April and Ukraine's urgent needs for air defence.

They also discussed the situation on the battlefield, weapons priorities, and political cooperation at the EU and NATO levels – firm steps to be taken this year.

"I appreciate Lithuania's willingness to assist and increase the supply and production of weapons and ammunition to protect our shared security," Zelenskyy said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Lithuania on Thursday to participate in the so-called Three Seas Summit.

In Vilnius, Zelenskyy signed a bilateral security agreement with Latvia in continuation of the G7 Vilnius Declaration on security guarantees.



