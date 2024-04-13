Russians bombard 2 villages in Donetsk Oblast, killing and wounding civilians

Russian occupation forces killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast in the villages of New-York and Krasnohorivka on 12 April.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The number of civilians that were killed in the oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, has risen to 1,912.

Moreover, there were eight people who were wounded in Donetsk Oblast over the day.

Among them are two in New-York, one in Krasnohorivka and five more in Kostiantynivka.

