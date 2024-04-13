Russians bombard 2 villages in Donetsk Oblast, killing and wounding civilians
Saturday, 13 April 2024, 09:13
Russian occupation forces killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast in the villages of New-York and Krasnohorivka on 12 April.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: The number of civilians that were killed in the oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, has risen to 1,912.
Advertisement:
Moreover, there were eight people who were wounded in Donetsk Oblast over the day.
Among them are two in New-York, one in Krasnohorivka and five more in Kostiantynivka.
Support UP or become our patron!