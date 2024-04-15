All Sections
Every second Ukrainian hopes 2024 will be better than previous year – survey

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 15 April 2024, 18:50
Every second Ukrainian hopes 2024 will be better than previous year – survey
26% of Ukrainians hope that 2024 will be more peaceful. Stock photo: Getty Images

Over a quarter of surveyed Ukrainians (26%) expect that 2024 will be more peaceful than the previous one. At the same time 33% of respondents believe that the current year will be more turbulent, while 36% more are convinced that it will be no different from 2023.

Source: results of the survey with over 40,000 participants worldwide held by the Sociological Group Rating jointly with the research institute Gallup International

"Ukraine also demonstrates more positive expectations for 2024 compared to other countries, with every second person hoping for a better year than the previous one," sociologists indicated.

The survey says 40% hope for a better year, while 25% expect a worse one. The remaining 35% think that 2024 will be the same as 2023.

Most people foresee financial difficulties and economic instability.

The researchers found out that the countries of the West "exhibit greater concern". Unlike them, the residents of such countries as Afghanistan and Indonesia express more positive expectations regarding peace and war in 2024.

Within the course of the research the sociologists have come to the conclusion that Europeans demonstrate the lowest belief in positive changes in 2024. Specifically, the residents of Austria, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina have the lowest optimism level – less than 25% believe in a better future. Meanwhile, the residents of Saudi Arabia are the most optimistic.

Advertisement: