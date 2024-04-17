All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine's satellite TV, dozens of channels experience issues

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 17 April 2024, 19:04
Russia attacks Ukraine's satellite TV, dozens of channels experience issues
Photo: Getty Images

A dozen TV channels broadcast via the Astra satellite experienced issues and were suspended from broadcasting as a result of a Russian attack on Ukraine’s satellite TV on 17 April.

Source: reports from Ukrainian TV channels

Details: In particular, 1+1 Media, one of the largest media holdings in Ukraine, said it experienced issues with satellite broadcasting.

"There have been further attempts to disrupt Ukraine’s satellite broadcasting on Astra 4A 11766 H transponder, which broadcasts 39 TV channels, including 1+1 Media’s own and partner TV channels, including 1+1 Ukraine, 1+1 Marathon, 2+2, TET, Plusplus, Bihudi, KVARTAL TV and others," the media group said.

The broadcast has been temporarily suspended until the issues are resolved. Ukrainian TV viewers were urged to ensure they have access to TV signals from an alternative source, such as T2, cable, OTT or the Internet (TV channels’ websites and YouTube).

Channel 24 also said it experienced issues with the Astra 4A 11766 H transponder; the channel urged its viewers to follow its broadcast on YouTube. "This spring, the Russian Federation started to actively jam the signals of Ukrainian TV channels on Astra 4A and Hot Bird 13E satellites owned by European telecommunications companies SES and Eutelsat," Channel 24 said.

Freedom TV channel also experienced disruptions, with attackers jamming the Hot Bird 13G satellite signal and temporarily broadcasting alternative content on the channel: around 15:00 today, a TV channel whose logo read "ZA Zhizn!" ["To Life!" In Russian, with the Latin letter "Z" in the original strongly evocative of the "Z" symbols used by the Russian military during the early days of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine – ed.]. Half an hour later, Freedom was able to resume its broadcast from the Hot Bird 13G satellite.

