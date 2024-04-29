Attack on Odesa: Russians used ballistic missile, likely with cluster munition – photos

It is now known that Russian forces used a ballistic missile, likely carrying a cluster munition, in their attack on the city of Odesa on the evening of 29 April.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kiper: "The Russians fired a ballistic missile with a cluster munition on one of the most popular locations among Odesa residents and visitors, where people were out walking with their children or dogs, playing sport...

Advertisement:

These munitions are used against infantry and pose a threat primarily to people, not equipment or buildings."

Photo: Oleh Kiper’s Telegram

Details: Kiper also reports that as of 22:00, four people have been reported killed, along with a dog. Another man died of a stroke brought on by the attack. A total of 32 people were injured, 25 are in hospital, including two children and a pregnant woman. A girl who is not yet 5 is in an extremely critical condition. Six adults are also in intensive care.

Photo: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Photo: Odesa Oblast State Emergency Service

Background: The Russians attacked the city of Odesa on 29 April. A fire broke out in the house of former MP Serhii Kivalov, which is owned by the International Humanitarian University. Kivalov was injured.

Support UP or become our patron!