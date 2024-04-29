Attack on Odesa: Russians used ballistic missile, likely with cluster munition – photos
It is now known that Russian forces used a ballistic missile, likely carrying a cluster munition, in their attack on the city of Odesa on the evening of 29 April.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Kiper: "The Russians fired a ballistic missile with a cluster munition on one of the most popular locations among Odesa residents and visitors, where people were out walking with their children or dogs, playing sport...
These munitions are used against infantry and pose a threat primarily to people, not equipment or buildings."
Details: Kiper also reports that as of 22:00, four people have been reported killed, along with a dog. Another man died of a stroke brought on by the attack. A total of 32 people were injured, 25 are in hospital, including two children and a pregnant woman. A girl who is not yet 5 is in an extremely critical condition. Six adults are also in intensive care.
Background: The Russians attacked the city of Odesa on 29 April. A fire broke out in the house of former MP Serhii Kivalov, which is owned by the International Humanitarian University. Kivalov was injured.
