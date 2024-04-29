Lithuanian President and PM are willing to help Ukraine bring back men of military age

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė believe that Vilnius should help Ukraine bring back its men liable for military service who live abroad.

Source: Nausėda and Šimonytė during the discussion on the LRT radio, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nausėda believes that Ukraine should have means and tools to "invite its young men to serve their homeland". "We must cooperate with Ukraine in every sense," he stressed.

Šimonytė is convinced Lithuania can take some steps to help Ukraine bring back its military-age men.

"We could probably look for some ways to make sure that a person has performed their mobilisation duty or is exempted from it when we consider whether to extend their temporary residence permit," she said.

Šimonytė added that these measures have to be discussed on the EU level as well since the temporary protection for Ukrainians is in effect there.

Background:

On 23 April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed reports of the suspension of consular services for Ukrainian men liable for military service.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later stated that after the mobilisation law enters into force on 18 May 2024, "the process of receiving and considering the applications for consular services will be resumed, taking into account new requirements which derive from the bill's provisions".

