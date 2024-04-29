All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuanian President and PM are willing to help Ukraine bring back men of military age

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 29 April 2024, 22:48
Lithuanian President and PM are willing to help Ukraine bring back men of military age
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. Photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė believe that Vilnius should help Ukraine bring back its men liable for military service who live abroad.

Source: Nausėda and Šimonytė during the discussion on the LRT radio, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nausėda believes that Ukraine should have means and tools to "invite its young men to serve their homeland". "We must cooperate with Ukraine in every sense," he stressed.

Advertisement:

Šimonytė is convinced Lithuania can take some steps to help Ukraine bring back its military-age men.

"We could probably look for some ways to make sure that a person has performed their mobilisation duty or is exempted from it when we consider whether to extend their temporary residence permit," she said.

Šimonytė added that these measures have to be discussed on the EU level as well since the temporary protection for Ukrainians is in effect there.

Background:

  • On 23 April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed reports of the suspension of consular services for Ukrainian men liable for military service. 
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later stated that after the mobilisation law enters into force on 18 May 2024, "the process of receiving and considering the applications for consular services will be resumed, taking into account new requirements which derive from the bill's provisions".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: mobilisationLithuania
Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
mobilisation
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
Ukraine has not asked Poland to help get military-age men back, ambassador says
US Department of State has not decided how to help bring Ukrainian men back to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: