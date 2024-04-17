2,000 Ukrainian-made electronic warfare systems now in use by Ukraine's Defence Forces

The Ukrainian government has procured 2,000 Ukrainian-made short-range electronic warfare systems, including the so-called "trench" electronic warfare system, which have been distributed to the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Source: Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Ministry said that the manufacturers of these electronic warfare systems took part in the Brave1 cluster, a coordination platform for defence technologies overseen by the Ukrainian government.

"The General Staff has distributed most of the equipment to the Defence Forces in the hottest spots of the front to be used by the military to protect equipment, vehicles, assault units and frontlines positions," said Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation.

Fedorov also said that a new class of short-range electronic warfare equipment has emerged in Ukraine. These systems are used to protect armoured, evacuation and logistics vehicles and personnel from Russian drones.

The Digital Transformation Ministry also reported that the funds for the purchase of the electronic warfare systems were donated by the Sluha Narodu Party [Servant of the People Party, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s political party – ed.]. The party put aside 180 million hryvnias (approximately US$4.6 million) from its annual state funding and used this money to purchase electronic warfare equipment via the UNITED24 platform.

Fedorov stressed that it is a strategic task for Ukraine to ensure every unit of Ukrainian forces and every piece of military equipment is equipped with means of electronic warfare.

