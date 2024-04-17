Russian troops strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast from aircraft, injuring man
Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 21:03
The Russian army struck the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 17 April, injuring a 67-year-old man.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The enemy struck a peaceful town with two guided aerial bombs. An administrative building was damaged as a result.
A 67-year-old local resident turned to hospital. He was diagnosed with a concussion. The doctors provided medical assistance to the man."
