Ukraine's prosecutor general shows moment Iskander missile hit Odesa – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 30 April 2024, 12:00
Ukraine's prosecutor general shows moment Iskander missile hit Odesa – video
Aftermath of the attack in Odesa. Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

The Russian military leadership deliberately struck the city of Odesa on 29 April with an Iskander ballistic missile equipped with a cluster warhead in order to kill as many civilians as possible, an investigation believes.

Source: Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin on Facebook

Quote: "Russia brazenly disregards all norms of international humanitarian law. The enemy launched a cowardly attack on Odesa yesterday evening. Five people were killed and over 30 were injured. There are two children and a pregnant woman among the injured. Five people are in an extremely critical condition."

Details: Kostin confirmed that Russia conducted the strike using an Iskander ballistic missile equipped with a cluster munition warhead. This is an indiscriminate weapon, the use of which can lead to significant civilian casualties. 

Metal fragments and missile wreckage have been collected within a radius of 1.5 km from the scene. 

Kostin noted that the investigation has grounds to believe that Russian military officers deliberately made the decision to use this sort of weapon in order to kill as many Ukrainian civilians as possible.

Quote: "The investigation is ongoing. We will find and punish those who give criminal orders to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities."

Background:

  • The Russian army launched a missile strike on the city of Odesa. A fire broke out in the house of former MP Serhii Kivalov, which is owned by the International Humanitarian University. Kivalov was among the injured.
  • 30 April has been declared a day of mourning in Odesa Oblast.

