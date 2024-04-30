All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US extends permission for energy-related transactions with Russian banks

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 30 April 2024, 10:22
US extends permission for energy-related transactions with Russian banks
Stock photo: Getty Images

The US Department of Treasury has extended permission to carry out transactions with several Russian banks, including VTB, Central Bank, Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, for energy-related transactions until 1 November 2024. Prior to that, this licence was prolonged until 25 October 2023. 

Source: Radio Liberty, citing a licence from the US Treasury Department

Details: The banks that have received temporary licences are also named banks, such as Otkritie, Sovcombank, Rosbank, VEB.RF, Zenit Bank, and Bank Saint-Petersburg. 

Advertisement:

The department's resolution clarified that transactions related to the extraction, production, processing, liquefaction, transportation, or purchase of oil and a range of other energy resources, including LNG, timber, coal, and uranium, would be considered energy-related. 

The licence also allows transactions with Russian banks associated with the production, supply, or exchange of energy in any form.

Update: The previous headline "US temporarily approves energy transactions with major Russian banks" may have created a false impression that sanctions against Russian banking institutions had been lifted. However, this is not the case. 

The US Treasury Directive is a clarification and explanation of which transactions are "exceptional", not subject to sanctions and require approval in accordance with the protocols set out in the Directive. The relevant transaction authorisation has been extended several times in the past. 

Background: Some Russian banks are likely trading gold in the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye to bypass the ban on importing dollars and euros into the country.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USA
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
USA
Trump promises to "try and help Ukraine"
If Russia demonstrates that it's genuinely willing to negotiate, we'll certainly be there – Blinken
White House does not comment on supply of weapons to Ukraine for security reasons
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: