Ukraine to receive second tranche of EUR 1.5 billion macro-finance next week – European Commission

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 17 April 2024, 21:51
Ukraine to receive second tranche of EUR 1.5 billion macro-finance next week – European Commission
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine will receive the second tranche of the agreed EU Ukraine Facility macro-financial assistance programme worth EUR 1.5 billion next week. 

Source: Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the US-Ukraine Partnership Forum

Details: He said that next week Ukraine will receive the second tranche of EUR 1.5 billion from the agreed €50 billion macro-financial assistance programme, the Ukraine Facility.

Ukraine received the first tranche of EUR 4.5 billion in March this year. 

In addition, Ukraine’s Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko stressed the need for stable support for the Ukrainian budget from key partners, as the situation is currently quite uncertain due to the delay in the decision to support Ukraine in the US Congress.

Background:

  • The European Commission disbursed the first tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine as part of a large support package worth EUR 50 billion.

