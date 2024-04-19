All Sections
German UAV manufacturer to open another plant in Ukraine

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 19 April 2024, 12:10
German UAV manufacturer to open another plant in Ukraine
Development of Quantum-Systems UAV Vector. Photo: Quantum-Systems

Quantum Systems, a German drone manufacturer, will build another drone production facility in Ukraine with the capacity to produce up to 1000 UAVs annually.

Source: Quantum Systems website

Details: The new plant will be the company's second location in Ukraine, employing around 100 people by the end of the year. It is planned to boost production capacity to 1,000 drones per year, including the production of spare parts.

Quantum Systems plans to invest up to €6 million in additional production over the next two years.

Background: German UAV manufacturer Quantum Systems has set up a separate R&D centre in Ukraine and is planning to hire specialist staff.

Advertisement: