All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"New job offer": Russians employ new tactics for cyberattacks

Economichna PravdaFriday, 19 April 2024, 18:08
New job offer: Russians employ new tactics for cyberattacks
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSCIP) has reported that the Russians have begun using new methods in their cyberattacks against the Ukrainian military.

Source: the SSSCIP press service

Details: The perpetrators use the Signal messaging app to send malware under the guise of offering a new job.

Advertisement:

"The government's computer emergency response team, CERT-UA, which operates under the State Special Communications Service, has warned of a new cyber threat against the Ukrainian Defence Forces," the SSSCIP said.

"The attackers send malware via the Signal messaging app, disguising it as documents required to secure a position at the UN’s Department of Peace Operations."

CERT-UA has been tracking this particular group of Russian hackers under the identifier UAC-0149. The group actively targets individual servicemen and women using deception and offers of various types.

How can you recognise the perpetrators?

  • you receive a message on Signal or another messaging app that contains an urgent question, demand or offer, such as a request to provide documents to secure a position at the UN;
  • a file is attached to the message – for example, "Support.rar".

Under no circumstances must this file be opened.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: