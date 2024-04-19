"New job offer": Russians employ new tactics for cyberattacks
Ukraine's State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSCIP) has reported that the Russians have begun using new methods in their cyberattacks against the Ukrainian military.
Source: the SSSCIP press service
Details: The perpetrators use the Signal messaging app to send malware under the guise of offering a new job.
"The government's computer emergency response team, CERT-UA, which operates under the State Special Communications Service, has warned of a new cyber threat against the Ukrainian Defence Forces," the SSSCIP said.
"The attackers send malware via the Signal messaging app, disguising it as documents required to secure a position at the UN’s Department of Peace Operations."
CERT-UA has been tracking this particular group of Russian hackers under the identifier UAC-0149. The group actively targets individual servicemen and women using deception and offers of various types.
How can you recognise the perpetrators?
- you receive a message on Signal or another messaging app that contains an urgent question, demand or offer, such as a request to provide documents to secure a position at the UN;
- a file is attached to the message – for example, "Support.rar".
Under no circumstances must this file be opened.
Support UP or become our patron!