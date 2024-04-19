All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian tennis player reaches semi-finals of tournament in Rouen, beating Russian opponent in straight sets

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 19 April 2024, 22:32
Ukrainian tennis player reaches semi-finals of tournament in Rouen, beating Russian opponent in straight sets
Anhelina Kalinina. Stock photo: Kalinina on Instagram

Ukrainian tennis player Anhelina Kalinina (32) has defeated 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva (43), a neutral player who holds a Russian passport, in the WTA 250 quarter-final in Rouen, France.

Source: Champion

The match lasted 1 hour and 37 minutes and ended with a score of 6-4, 7-5. Kalinina served one ace and two double faults and converted seven out of nine break points.

Advertisement:

This was the first time the opponents had met face to face.

In the semi-finals, Anhelina will face Poland's Magda Linette (60). The match will take place on Saturday, 20 April. It starts at 17:30 (Kyiv time).

Background: Anhelina Kalinina defeated France’s Alizé Cornet (106) in the first round of the tournament 6-4, 7-5. In the second round, she beat Italian player Martina Trevisan (106) 6-4, 7-5.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:40
Lukashenko claims life in Belarus has never been better than it is today
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
All News
Advertisement: