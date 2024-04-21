All Sections
Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk wins two more medals at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku – video

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 21 April 2024, 15:55
Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk. Photo: Ukrainian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation on Facebook

At the World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk earned two additional awards.

Source: Champion 

After winning bronze in the ball routine, the 15-year-old from Kyiv turned out as a runner-up in the final with clubs. The judges rated her performance 33,880, with Italy's Sofia Raffaeli obtaining the highest score (34,550).

Taisiia then earned another bronze medal in the final, this time with a ribbon. Onofriichuk’s performance was rated 33,200. So, the Ukrainian won honours in all of the finals in which she competed.

Onofriichuk now has four World Cup medals after a strong performance in Baku. It should be noted that during the championship in Azerbaijan's capital, Ukraine will also be represented in the team event finals, with five hoop, three ribbon, and two ball routines.

Advertisement: