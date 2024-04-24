All Sections
Lithuania has virtually stopped importing grain from Russia and Belarus

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 19:30
Stock photo: Getty Images

Imports of grain from Russia and Belarus to Lithuania have virtually ceased due to tighter controls, but the volume of transit shipments to other EU countries has increased.

Source: LRT citing Audronė Mikalauskienė, Director of the State Food and Veterinary Service of Lithuania, reported by Ukrinform

Details: "After 18 March, we’ve seen a 95-percent drop in imports from Russia and Belarus to Lithuania, but we’ve noticed an increase in transit shipments via Lithuania to other EU countries," Mikalauskienė said.

Since 18 March, Lithuania’s State Food and Veterinary Service has been inspecting every rail freight car or vehicle containing grain imported from high-risk countries – Russia, Russian-occupied territories and Belarus – to check the grain's origin and, as before, to check whether grain shipments destined for the EU market contain additives prohibited in the EU.

Mikalauskienė said that from 1 January to 18 March, 184 shipments of grain were transported through Lithuania to the markets of Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Czechia and other EU countries, whereas between 18 March and 16 April, 317 shipments were transported.

"This means that the number of transit shipments from Russia and Belarus via Lithuania to other EU countries has almost doubled," Mikalauskienė said.

The Lithuanian Food and Veterinary Service noted that before 18 March, an average of 20-25 shipments of Russian or Belarusian animal feed would enter Lithuania for import per day. In addition, no Russian or Belarusian grain or grain products have been imported into Lithuania for final consumption since 18 March.

In March, the European Commission proposed imposing maximum import tariffs on grains, oilseeds, and their processed products, including wheat, maize, and sunflower meal, in the hope of preventing Russian agricultural products from entering the EU market.

According to European Commission data, the EU imported 4.8 million tonnes of grain from Russia and Belarus last year, worth €1.5 billion.

Background:

  • On 18 March, Lithuania introduced stricter controls over grain imported into the country from Russia, Russian-occupied territories of other countries, and Belarus.
  • Nevertheless, Russian media outlets have reported that in February 2024, Lithuania purchased 12,200 tonnes of grain from Russia for €1.95 million, resuming purchases after a six-month break.

