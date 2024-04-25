Ukrainian drone manufacturer TAF Drones launches Innovation Hub to bring new technologies to battlefield

TAF Drones, a Ukrainian manufacturer of First-Person View drones, is launching the Defence Tech Innovation Hub platform to introduce "garage" innovations to the battlefield.

Source: press service of TAF Drones

Details: The Innovation Hub's stated primary goal is to minimise the time between the development of prospective technologies "in garages and trenches" and their application at the front.

Advertisement:

TAF Drones estimates that the number of promising developments in Ukraine that, unfortunately, lack sufficient funding for implementation has already exceeded several thousand.

The TAF Drones Innovation Hub aims to solve this problem by using not only venture capital investments but also more flexible financing methods. Funds will be invested directly in promising technologies and talented teams without start-up experience.

The Innovation Hub will invest directly in innovations and inventors, supplying them with resources to quickly progress from concept to production and deployment on the front.

The Innovation Hub primarily seeks technologies that add value to FPV drones. Some of the areas that are currently a priority:

Electronic warfare-resistant radio modules for FPV drones;

Target acquisition systems;

Localisation of production of components for FPVs;

Development of electronic warfare and anti-electronic warfare technologies.

The project is accepting applications on the Innovation Hub website.

Support UP or become our patron!