Marine gasoline exports from Russia fell to six-month low

Russian ports' weekly marine exports of motor petrol dropped to 54,000 tonnes, a six-month low.

Source: enkorr, a Ukrainian energy news outlet, citing a study by the A-95 Consulting Group

Quote: "The decrease in shipments is due to the ban on the export of gasoline introduced by the Russian government, which began to operate on 1 March of this year," the publication writes.

Details: Russia's high-octane fuel production fell for the fourth consecutive month due to the refinery repairs caused by technical issues or UAV attacks.

In March, Russia’s petrol output was 3.51 million tonnes, 0.5 million tonnes less than in December of last year. The A-95 Consulting Group anticipates that by the end of April, petrol output will be between 3.4 and 3.5 million tonnes.

This year's largest shipments were to Nigeria and Libya. The decline in Russian fuel supplies caused by the export embargo was felt mostly by African countries, resulting in an increase in demand for EU-produced petrol.

"Among other areas of fuel supplies from Russian ports, it is worth highlighting Brazil and the UAE," the newspaper writes.

Background:

The Russian government is considering easing environmental fuel requirements to allow the use of low-quality petrol in the event of a shortage.

Russia has requested Kazakhstan to be prepared to deliver 100,000 tonnes of petrol in the event of fuel shortages, which may be compounded by Ukrainian drone attacks and refinery shutdowns.

Russia increased fuel imports from Belarus in March to mitigate the danger of domestic market shortages caused by repairs to Russian refineries following drone attacks.

