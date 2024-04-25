Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast kills 3 railway workers

A Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast killed three railway workers while they were working.

Source: press service of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Quote: "Four workers received shrapnel wounds and contusions. They are currently hospitalised," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians also attacked Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three employees.

"An enemy attack damaged the railway infrastructure in Cherkasy Oblast, fortunately, without casualties," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Support UP or become our patron!