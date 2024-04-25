All Sections
Ukrainian judoka Bilodid wins gold in European Championship

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 25 April 2024, 21:15
Ukrainian judoka Bilodid wins gold in European Championship
Dariia Bilodid at the centre with gold medal. Photo: Ukrainian Judo Federation on Facebook

Ukrainian Dariia Bilodid defeated Slovenian judoka Kaja Kajzer in the final of the European 2024 Championship, which was held in Croatian Zagreb.

Source: Champion

Details: On her path to the final challenge, Bilodid defeated Azerbaijani Achelya Toprak, Israeli Nelson Levy, and Georgian Eteri Liparteliani.

Dariia won her third gold medal in the continental championship and first in the weight category up to 57 kg. Bilodid won twice in the competition for weights up to 48 kg. Furthermore, the Ukrainian is a two-time world champion and a bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Another Ukrainian judoist, Artem Lesiuk, was defeated in the fight for the bronze medal of the European Championship.

