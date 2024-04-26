Ukraine and Latvia to increase drone production

Latvia will work with Ukraine to increase the production of drones within the framework of the drone coalition.

Source: European Pravda; Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, at a joint briefing with his newly appointed Latvian counterpart, Baiba Braže, in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister thanked Riga for its leadership in the drone coalition and noted that Ukrainian and Latvian companies can do a lot in this area together.

"We are currently working together to increase this production. We need more drones," Kuleba said.

Recently, the Latvian government decided to send Ukraine the first batch of drones as part of the drone coalition Latvia initiated.

It was reported that Latvia will allocate at least €10 million annually to build up the drone coalition. The ambition of the coalition countries is to provide a million drones to meet the needs of Ukraine.

Background:

The UK, together with Latvia, heads the International drone coalition established within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group framework.

In January, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the UK would allocate £200 million for the manufacture of various types of drones for the Ukrainian military.

