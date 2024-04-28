All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Economichna PravdaSunday, 28 April 2024, 13:11
Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials
Elon Musk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Tesla founder Elon Musk has unexpectedly arrived in Beijing to discuss the introduction of full autopilot technology in Tesla cars with high-ranking officials

Source: Reuters citing its own sources

Musk will meet with senior officials to discuss the deployment of autopilot software and permission to transfer data overseas, a source informed of the matter said.

Advertisement:

Since 2021, Tesla has been storing all the data collected by its Chinese fleet in Shanghai, as required by Chinese regulators, and not transferring it back to the United States.

Chinese state-run media report that Musk's itinerary on Sunday afternoon includes a meeting with Ren Hongbin, the government official who heads the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the organiser of the Beijing auto show, which is currently taking place in the Chinese capital.

Previously:

  • Tesla has lowered the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistant software to US$8000, while previously this service cost US$12000.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Elon MuskChina
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Elon Musk
Elon Musk says Russia could hit Dnipro and capture Odesa
First surface vessel attack on Crimea failed as Musk turned off connection – UP
Israel halts cooperation with Starlink due to Musk's readiness to provide communications in Gaza
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: