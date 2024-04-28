Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Tesla founder Elon Musk has unexpectedly arrived in Beijing to discuss the introduction of full autopilot technology in Tesla cars with high-ranking officials

Source: Reuters citing its own sources

Musk will meet with senior officials to discuss the deployment of autopilot software and permission to transfer data overseas, a source informed of the matter said.

Advertisement:

Since 2021, Tesla has been storing all the data collected by its Chinese fleet in Shanghai, as required by Chinese regulators, and not transferring it back to the United States.

Chinese state-run media report that Musk's itinerary on Sunday afternoon includes a meeting with Ren Hongbin, the government official who heads the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the organiser of the Beijing auto show, which is currently taking place in the Chinese capital.

Previously:

Tesla has lowered the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistant software to US$8000, while previously this service cost US$12000.

Support UP or become our patron!