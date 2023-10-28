All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Israel halts cooperation with Starlink due to Musk's readiness to provide communications in Gaza

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 October 2023, 23:38
Israel halts cooperation with Starlink due to Musk's readiness to provide communications in Gaza
Elon Musk. Photo: Getty Images

Israel intends to stop cooperation with the Starlink project of the American company SpaceX after the statement of the company's owner, Elon Musk, who said that Starlink will provide satellite communications for humanitarian organisations in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Elon Musk on Twitter (X); Shlomo Karhi, Israeli Communications Minister on Twitter

Details: On Saturday, 28 October, Musk said that Starlink would provide communications for internationally recognised humanitarian organisations in Gaza.

Advertisement:

After that, Shlomo Karhi, Israeli Communications Minister, said the ministry would sever all ties with Starlink.

Quote from Karhi: "Hamas will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt about it, we know it, and Musk knows it. Hamas is ISIS.

Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it (providing communications to the Gaza Strip – ed.) with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters, elderly people. All of them! By then, my office will cut any ties with Starlink."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: IsraelElon Musk
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Israel
Hamas leader seeks to exchange hostages for terrorists jailed in Israel
We are only at the beginning: war will be long and hard – Israeli Prime Minister
Turkish president compares people killed in Gaza with victims of Russia's war against Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: