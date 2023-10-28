Israel halts cooperation with Starlink due to Musk's readiness to provide communications in Gaza

Israel intends to stop cooperation with the Starlink project of the American company SpaceX after the statement of the company's owner, Elon Musk, who said that Starlink will provide satellite communications for humanitarian organisations in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Elon Musk on Twitter (X); Shlomo Karhi, Israeli Communications Minister on Twitter

Details: On Saturday, 28 October, Musk said that Starlink would provide communications for internationally recognised humanitarian organisations in Gaza.

After that, Shlomo Karhi, Israeli Communications Minister, said the ministry would sever all ties with Starlink.

Quote from Karhi: "Hamas will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt about it, we know it, and Musk knows it. Hamas is ISIS.

Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it (providing communications to the Gaza Strip – ed.) with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters, elderly people. All of them! By then, my office will cut any ties with Starlink."

