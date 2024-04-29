All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians destroy unique mosaic panel Hutsul Dance in Yevpatoriia

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 29 April 2024, 18:45
Russians destroy unique mosaic panel Hutsul Dance in Yevpatoriia
Unique mosaic panel Hutsul Dance was demolished in Yevpatoriia

Russian "authorities" in the city of Yevpatoriia (Kezlev), Crimea, demolished the mosaic panel Hutsul Dance on the façade of the former guesthouse Rodnichok.

The work of artists Yurii Bielkin and Heorhii Bondar was destroyed because the guesthouse's territory is being "cleared" for building of multi-storey housing.

According to the public organisation Crimean Tatar Resource Centre, this came to light through the Russian media.

Advertisement:

Crimeans have already attempted to contact the occupation authorities in order to maintain the mosaic; specifically, they tried to contact Sergei Aksyonov, the self-proclaimed "prime minister" of the Russian occupation authorities in Crimea.

Activists underlined the significance of the colossal relief-mosaic panel, as well as the importance of preserving it for history and posterity, the centre says.

They even located mosaic artists prepared to disassemble the panel and agree on a storage location before installing it elsewhere. The appeals did not, however, have any bearing on the panel's fate.

Yurii Bielkin worked at Yevpatoriia in the 1970s. In February 2024, activists began to raise concerns about damage to the mosaic.

"According to photos and videos posted on social media, the invaders destroy the monumental mosaic panel of Yurii Bielkin and Heorhii Bondar's works while demolishing the buildings of the Rodnichok boarding house on Polupanov Street in occupied Yevpatoriia.

Local residents report that the fake Russian clone of the guesthouse, registered under the name of Dmitry Zhulanov from Novosibirsk with Igor Pitukhin from Murmansk Oblast as its head, demolishes the guesthouse buildings to build apartment buildings for criminal Russian colonisers in its place," wrote the Association of Reintegration of Crimea.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: