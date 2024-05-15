All Sections
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 15 May 2024, 20:47
Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, has introduced schedules of hourly power outages throughout Ukraine on 16 May for household and industrial consumers.

Source: Ukrenergo’s press service

Quote: "From 00:00 and throughout the day on 16 May, scheduled restrictions – hourly outage schedules (HOS) – will be in place for household and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine," the statement said.

Details: Ukrenergo explains that this will help make controlled outages more predictable for consumers and the operation of the power system more secure. 

As noted, Ukrenergo's dispatch centre has already communicated consumption limits to each regional power distribution company. 

Information on how energy consumption restrictions will be applied in certain regions will be available in the consumer's account, on the official websites of regional power distribution companies, and on their social media pages.  

Additionally, the reason for the restrictions is an increase in electricity consumption due to the cold snap. Accordingly, the capacity of Ukrainian power plants is insufficient due to the effects of five Russian missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian power system since 22 March. 

Previously:

Emergency blackouts had been implemented in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts, as well as in the capital, in response to the challenging situation in the power grid.

