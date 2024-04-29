Ukraine confirms identity of one of soldiers killed by Russian man in Germany

Photo: The Command of the Air Assaults Forces of Ukraine

One of the Ukrainian soldiers killed in a Russian national’s attack last week in Germany served in the 81st Separate Slobozhanska Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces.

Source: 81st brigade on Facebook on 29 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The brigade reported that one of the killed soldiers was a member of the 122nd Airmobile Battalion of the 81st Separate Slobozhanska Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces. His name was not disclosed for ethical reasons.

"He was injured in the battle for the settlement of Bilohorivka in 2023 and has been undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in Germany," the press service added.

The command of the Air Assault Forces expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the soldier.

Background:

Two men had been critically injured in Murnau, as reported at around 17:20 on Saturday (27 April). By the time the paramedics arrived, one of the men had died. The second man, who also had serious injuries, passed away in hospital shortly afterwards.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reported that the two Ukrainians murdered in Germany were soldiers who had been undergoing treatment in Bavaria after being injured in the combat zone.

A 57-year-old Russian man suspected of the murder was remanded in custody in the city of Murnau in Germany.

