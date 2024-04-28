Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

Police in Germany's Bavaria have reported a deadly incident in front of a shopping centre in the town of Murnau, resulting in the deaths of two Ukrainian nationals. The suspect in the murder is a Russian citizen.

Source: press service of the German police, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The report of two men critically injured in Murnau was received at around 17:20 on Saturday (27 April). By the time paramedics arrived, one man had died. The second man, who also had severe injuries, died in hospital shortly afterwards.

The deceased were 23-year-old and 36-year-old Ukrainian citizens who lived in the neighbouring district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Following immediate investigations, a 57-year-old suspect, a Russian citizen, has been detained in his residence not far from the scene.

The criminal police, under the supervision of the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office, are investigating the incident as a double murder. The prosecutor's office is asking the court to remand the suspect in custody as a pre-trial restriction, and the matter will be considered on Sunday.

Law enforcement officers are trying to establish the general circumstances of the incident and possible motives. In this regard, they are looking for witnesses who can provide any useful information.

Background:

In February, the death of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov after an attack by a group of young people caused a stir in Germany.

Soon after, another casualty of the same attack, 18-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Artem Kozachenko, died in hospital.

