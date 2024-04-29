All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief may take part in NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in May

Oleh PavliukMonday, 29 April 2024, 19:52
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief may take part in NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in May
The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Military Committee, the North Atlantic Alliance's highest military body, will meet on 16 May, as will the NATO-Ukraine Council, which includes commanders-in-chief of the armed forces.

Source: NATO website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The NATO Military Committee's meeting will be led by Admiral Rob Bauer, and Allied leaders, including the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, are anticipated to attend.

According to the announcement, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will attend the Military Committee to open the conference and discuss critical Alliance priorities and challenges.

The gathering will include three sessions, one of which will be dedicated to Ukraine.

Quote: "The first session will see the Chiefs of Defence meet in a NATO-Ukraine Council format to discuss Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the situation on the ground, and NATO and Allied continued support to Ukraine," NATO announced.

This indicates that the meeting could be attended by the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, or another authorised Kyiv official.

During the inaugural meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of commanders-in-chief of the armed forces in January 2024, Ukraine was represented by Major General Serhii Salkutsan, Ukraine's military representative, rather than the then-Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Last week, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, attended the 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein-format meeting, where he reported on the situation at the front line, which is "tending to escalate".

