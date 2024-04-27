All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief briefs Defence Contact Group on increasingly tough battlefield situation – photo

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 April 2024, 15:35
Photo: Syrskyi on Telegram

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has attended the 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein-format meeting, where he reported on the situation at the front line, which is "tending to escalate".

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Syrskyi said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Defence Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov had addressed the coalition members.

"I briefed the coalition members on the challenging operational and strategic situation, which is tending to escalate; the specifics of the enemy airstrikes on energy infrastructure; our urgent needs for missiles, ammunition, weapons and military equipment, and the key role of their timely delivery," the commander-in-chief stressed.

Syrskyi said he had thanked the attendees, and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin personally, for their unwavering support of Ukraine and its Armed Forces, and for the military assistance provided by the United States and all allies and partners.

Background:

  • Following the 21st Ramstein meeting, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that the US would allocate US$6 billion for military aid for Ukraine within the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) mechanism.
  • Belgium will allocate €200 million to Germany's initiative to find air defence systems for Ukraine, and Spain has confirmed its intention to send interceptor missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

