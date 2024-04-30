Forest fire in Ulan-Ude, Russia, spreads to houses, population evacuated – video

A forest fire has spread to homes in the city of Ulan-Ude, the capital of the Republic of Buryatia in Russia. The authorities have announced the evacuation of local residents.

Source: Russian media outlet Meduza with reference to the Head of the Republic of Buryatia and the mayor of Ulan-Ude; Astra Telegram channel

Details: Alexei Tsydenov, Head of Buryatia, reported that there are five blazes in the city and neighbouring districts, and a gale-force wind is blowing. The authorities are evacuating local people.

Advertisement:

В російському Улан-Уде лісова пожежа перекинулася на житлові будинки, населення евакуюють



Відео з місцевих телеграм-каналів, МНС Росії pic.twitter.com/SHqUTsras8 — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) April 30, 2024

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, houses and buildings in the city are on fire. The blaze covers 3,000 sq. m.

Russian media reports say that eight new fires have broken out in Buryatia over the past day and the flames have destroyed 142 hectares of territory.

Support UP or become our patron!