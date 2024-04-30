Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit two Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems on Sumy front – video
Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 17:00
The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported the destruction of two Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems during reconnaissance on the Sumy front.
Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces
Quote: "Operators of one of the Special Operations Forces' units discovered a Buk anti-aircraft missile system on the Sumy front during reconnaissance operations. The enemy target was hit by attack drones.
Advertisement:
Another Buk system arrived to evacuate the struck one, and our operators struck again. As a result, two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed."
Support UP or become our patron!