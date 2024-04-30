Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit two Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems on Sumy front – video

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported the destruction of two Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems during reconnaissance on the Sumy front.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces

Quote: "Operators of one of the Special Operations Forces' units discovered a Buk anti-aircraft missile system on the Sumy front during reconnaissance operations. The enemy target was hit by attack drones.

Another Buk system arrived to evacuate the struck one, and our operators struck again. As a result, two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed."

