Ukraine liberates 4 more children from Russian occupation – photo

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 4 April 2024, 10:18
Ukraine liberates 4 more children from Russian occupation – photo
Photo: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner

Four more children have been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "These are a teenage girl, 14, with a disability, a boy, 12, and two teenage boys, 15."

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner

Details: The parents were reportedly forced to send their children to a Russian school and obtain Russian citizenship. The boys were also enrolled in the military register so that they could be drafted into the Russian occupying forces later.

 
Photo: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner

Prokudin stressed that the families are now in a safe place. Doctors and psychologists are working with them. A total of 52 children have been liberated from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast since the beginning of 2024, Prokudin added.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastchildrenoccupation
