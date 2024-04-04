Ukraine liberates 4 more children from Russian occupation – photo

Four more children have been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "These are a teenage girl, 14, with a disability, a boy, 12, and two teenage boys, 15."

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner

Details: The parents were reportedly forced to send their children to a Russian school and obtain Russian citizenship. The boys were also enrolled in the military register so that they could be drafted into the Russian occupying forces later.

Prokudin stressed that the families are now in a safe place. Doctors and psychologists are working with them. A total of 52 children have been liberated from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast since the beginning of 2024, Prokudin added.

