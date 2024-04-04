289 civilians, including 15 children, have been killed in mine incidents during full-scale war

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, has said that 289 civilians, including 15 children, have been killed by coming across or stepping on explosive devices since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Klymenko in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The liberated territories and areas close to the front line are at the highest risk. This is where the main explanatory work is carried out. Unfortunately, we are still losing people for various reasons. 289 people, including 15 children, have been killed by coming across or stepping on explosive devices."

Advertisement:

Details: Klymenko said that residents of villages who are trying to cultivate their fields without waiting for official permission from the authorities and those who "simply ignore all prohibitions and go to dangerous areas to pick mushrooms, for example, or just take a walk" are tripping on mines.

Klymenko also said that there are those who find a mine or some kind of ammunition and try to disassemble it on the spot or take it home.

"It is an open question why they do this. But people pay for this inexplicable curiosity with both their health and lives," he added.

Support UP or become our patron!

