All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia cuts gasoline railway exports by half after self-imposed embargo

Economichna PravdaThursday, 4 April 2024, 12:52
Russia cuts gasoline railway exports by half after self-imposed embargo
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia cut railway gasoline exports by half in March after imposing a fuel embargo. The growth of domestic demand and unplanned shutdowns of oil refineries have led to a tense situation in the domestic market.

Source: Reuters

At the end of February, Russia imposed a six-month ban on gasoline exports from 1 March to stabilise prices amid growing demand from consumers, farmers, and oil refineries.

Advertisement:

Exceptions were made for fuel supplied under intergovernmental agreements, particularly with the Eurasian Economic Union member countries led by Moscow.

Reuters calculations based on data from sources state that Russian refineries exported about 323,000 tonnes of petrol by railway in March. This petrol was mainly supplied to Mongolia (75,500 tonnes), Uzbekistan (53,500 tonnes), Tajikistan (47,800 tonnes) and Kyrgyzstan (42,300 tonnes).

Market sources claim that last month, only about 16,500 tonnes of gasoline were exported through the Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga, almost 13,300 tonnes to the Arctic port of Murmansk, and nothing to the ports of Vysotsk, St. Petersburg and Novorossiysk.

Traders expect a further decline in Russian gasoline exports due to seasonal maintenance and unplanned shutdowns at refineries.

Background:

  • The Russian government banned gasoline exports from 16 March for six months and increased the standard for diesel fuel sales on the stock exchange to 16%. They want to take such measures to combat rising fuel prices.
  • In September 2023, the Russian government reported that they were ready to take drastic measures in the fuel market due to a record increase in wholesale prices.
  • Russia increased fuel imports from Belarus in March to overcome the risk of shortages in its domestic market, which arose due to repairs at Russian oil refineries after drone attacks.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Russia
US sanctions hamper Russian oil refineries repair efforts – Reuters
Russian terrorists will be punished for their actions in Kharkiv – Zelenskyy
Kremlin launches propaganda campaign against France after Macron's statements on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
23:51
Ukrainian Railways starts construction of European-gauge railway line from Uzhhorod to EU border
All News
Advertisement: