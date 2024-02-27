All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian government imposes ban on petrol exports

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 10:24

Starting from 1 March, the Russian government will ban the export of petrol for six months and increase the share of diesel fuel sold on the stock exchange to 16%. They want to take such measures to combat rising fuel prices. 

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet RBC with reference to a government source, and Interfax with reference to Alexander Novak, the representative of the Russian Deputy Prime Minister. 

According to RBC, Novak decided to impose a ban on gasoline exports. "To counter demand for petroleum products, it is necessary to take measures that help stabilise their prices on the domestic market," Novak said in a letter sent to the head of government. 

Advertisement:

The deputy prime minister reminded the public about the upcoming period of seasonal high demand for fuel, associated with spring field work, planned repairs at oil refineries, and summer holidays. 

The temporary export ban does not apply to deliveries to the Eurasian Economic Union countries, namely Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and unrecognised Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which have already been approved.

Background:

In September 2023, Novak reported that the Russian government is ready to take drastic measures in the fuel market due to a record increase in wholesale prices.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: