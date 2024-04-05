Russian infantry attempt to advance on Chasiv Yar, are unable to gain foothold

The Russian army attempted, unsuccessfully, to establish a foothold on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast on 4-5 April. As of 5 April, the city remains under Ukrainian control.

Sources: Dmytro Zaporozhets, press officer of Luhansk Operational-Tactical Group, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda; sources in the 80th Separate Galician Air Assault Brigade and 5th Separate Assault Brigade

Quote from Zaporozhets: "The occupying forces repeatedly stormed Chasiv Yar on 4 April. The first assault started around 5:30 in the morning.

Advertisement:

It is untrue that the orcs [the Russians – ed.] are now inside the city. There have been attempts by enemy infantry to enter by the O0506 road [Chasiv Yar-Khromove-Bakhmut – ed.] and reach the closest buildings. The enemy was unable to establish a presence on the outskirts of the city with either manpower or equipment.

Measuring from [...] the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal, the distance between the nearest cluster of enemy artillery and troops is roughly 3-3.5 kilometres away."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda was informed that as of the evening of 5 April, the Russians stood several hundred metres from the first buildings of Chasiv Yar. They are continuously carrying out assault attempts.

To the southeast of Chasiv Yar, in the village of Ivanivske, the situation is considerably worse. Ukrainska Pravda’s sources report that there are frequent street fights and that the Ukrainian army controls roughly one-third of the village.

Reference: Ivanove and Chasiv Yar both contribute significantly to preventing the Russians from attacking Kostiantynivka and, consequently, other cities in the Kramatorsk agglomeration. The Russians will be able to move their artillery closer and start to target Kostiantynivka if they capture Ivanove and Chasiv Yar, the military personnel on this front explained to Ukrainska Pravda.

Support UP or become our patron!