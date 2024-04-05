All Sections
Children to be mandatorily evacuated from 52 settlements in Sumy Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 5 April 2024, 20:38
Stock Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Mandatory evacuation of children has been announced in two hromadas in Sumy Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories].

Source: press service of the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine

Details: The Ministry for Reintegration noted that the decision was made due to the security situation and was agreed upon by members of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Advertisement:

A total of 297 children from 52 settlements in Sumy Oblast are to be evacuated. They will be evacuated together with their parents or other legal representatives to safer regions.

Subjects: evacuationSumy Oblastchildren
Advertisement:

