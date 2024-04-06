Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increased

At least 23 people have been reported wounded as of Saturday morning, including two children and a policeman, as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 5 April.

Source: National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: The National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast have reported 23 wounded, while the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration have reported 25.

The police specified that two men and two women had been killed.

The police are continuing to work at the scenes of the attacks and have opened a case under violation of the laws and customs of war.

