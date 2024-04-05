All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

4 people killed and 20 injured in Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia – photo, video

Yevhen Kizilov, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 5 April 2024, 20:48
4 people killed and 20 injured in Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia – photo, video
Aftermath of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Ivan Fedorov

Four civilians were killed and 20 injured in a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday, 5 April.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians killed two civilians, a woman and a man."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Fedorov, early reports say that six people were injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia:

  • A 9-year-old boy and his 36-year-old mother
  • Two men aged 20 and 22 are in a moderate condition
  • A woman, 55, and a man, 51, are in a serious condition.

All of them were taken to hospital, where doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Fedorov also posted photos of the aftermath of the attack showing damage to a building, likely a café.

Update: Fedorov has reported that the death toll has risen to three and the number of injured to 13. Four of them are in a serious condition. 

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said Russian forces had initially struck Zaporizhzhia with three missiles, followed by two more.

 
The aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on 5 April.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine
 
The aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on 5 April. 
Photo: National Police of Ukraine
 
The aftermath of the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on 5 April. 
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Update at 18:57: The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration has reported that the number of injured people has risen to 19.

Updated at 20:47: Fedorov reported that the death toll has risen to four. Over 20 people have been injured. 

Background: Earlier, Fedorov had reported that Russian troops attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday afternoon. He mentioned that there were casualties, but did not specify the number of people or types of injuries.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhiamissile strikeattackcasualties
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Zaporizhzhia
Ukrainian journalists injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia – photo, video
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia, injuring people
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant operates on single power line due to Russian attacks, nearing blackout
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: