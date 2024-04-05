4 people killed and 20 injured in Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia – photo, video

Aftermath of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Ivan Fedorov

Four civilians were killed and 20 injured in a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday, 5 April.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians killed two civilians, a woman and a man."

Details: According to Fedorov, early reports say that six people were injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia:

A 9-year-old boy and his 36-year-old mother

Two men aged 20 and 22 are in a moderate condition

A woman, 55, and a man, 51, are in a serious condition.

All of them were taken to hospital, where doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Fedorov also posted photos of the aftermath of the attack showing damage to a building, likely a café.

Update: Fedorov has reported that the death toll has risen to three and the number of injured to 13. Four of them are in a serious condition.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said Russian forces had initially struck Zaporizhzhia with three missiles, followed by two more.

Update at 18:57: The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration has reported that the number of injured people has risen to 19.

Відео - Запорізька ОВА pic.twitter.com/8wLEwIdoT7 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 5, 2024

Updated at 20:47: Fedorov reported that the death toll has risen to four. Over 20 people have been injured.

Background: Earlier, Fedorov had reported that Russian troops attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday afternoon. He mentioned that there were casualties, but did not specify the number of people or types of injuries.

